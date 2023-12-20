MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brentford and Villa charged over flare-up

There were ugly scenes towards the end of Villa’s 2-1 win on Sunday when Ollie Watkins put the visitors ahead in the 85th minute and celebrated in front of his former club’s fans.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 23:43 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tempers flare after Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Tempers flare after Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) | Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady
infoIcon

Tempers flare after Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Aston Villa at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) | Photo Credit: Jonathan Brady

Brentford and Aston Villa were both charged Wednesday by England’s governing Football Association over the clashes late in their Premier League match last weekend.

There were ugly scenes towards the end of Villa’s 2-1 win on Sunday when Ollie Watkins put the visitors ahead in the 85th minute and celebrated in front of his former club’s fans.

Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara was sent off in injury time for violent conduct following a scuffle involving several players.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players and staff did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way and have until Friday to respond.

Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring for London club Brentford on the stroke of half-time.

But the game changed when Brentford defender Ben Mee was sent off about 20 minutes from time after flying into Leon Bailey.

Alex Moreno levelled in the 77th minute, with Watkins completing the turnaround eight minutes later.

After the match, Villa manager Unai Emery said he would take action to tackle the indiscipline.

“At the end some moments, some behaviour, of us as well, I’m going to manage our behaviour and take control of it,” he told the BBC. “I will analyse it with our players because it was not normal.

“We were a bit excited and we needed control of ourselves. When you are reacting like that, other players and the other opponent is maybe not being in good behaviour like the match needed.”

Emery added: “I’m going to manage everything we did that was not good and our mistakes in our behaviour.”

Third-placed Villa sits one point behind Premier League leader Arsenal.

Related Topics

Brentford /

Aston Villa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brentford and Villa charged over flare-up
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a match riddled with red cards
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Auction: Big paycheck moment will stick with us for rest of our lives, says Daryl Mitchell
    PTI
  5. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brentford and Villa charged over flare-up
    AFP
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a match riddled with red cards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former Argentine football player Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized in Uruguay with shoulder fracture
    AP
  4. Africa Cup of Nations organisers confident no repeat of Cameroon tragedy
    AFP
  5. Former Barcelona footballer Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start in February
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brentford and Villa charged over flare-up
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Suspended Bournemouth vs Luton Town match to be replayed later in the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a match riddled with red cards
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Auction: Big paycheck moment will stick with us for rest of our lives, says Daryl Mitchell
    PTI
  5. TTFI bends over backwards to accept Manika Batra’s last-minute entry, gives her top billing
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment