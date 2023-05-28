Brentford beats champion Man City but misses out on Europe

A late goal from Ethan Pinnock earned Brentford a 1-0 win over Premier League champion Manchester City in its final game of the season on Sunday but it was unable to secure a Europa Conference League berth after finishing ninth.

Pinnock lashed home from close range with five minutes remaining after being set up by Bryan Mbeumo as Brentford finally found a deserved breakthrough against a much-changed City side, who lacked its usual intensity.

City striker Erling Haaland remained on the bench while Kevin De Bruyne was left out and Pep Guardiola’s side could not muster clear chances for most of the game, but could have snatched a draw in stoppage time.

Cole Palmer had two efforts blocked by Pinnock in the closing stages before another was cleared off the line by Ben Mee as Brentford became the only team to beat the champions home and away this season.