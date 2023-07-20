Manchester United names Bruno Fernandes as new captain

Manchester United named Bruno Fernandes as its new captain on Thursday, after confirmation from manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes takes over the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire, who was removed from captaincy after discussions with Ten Hag.

The Portuguese has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in 185 games for the club since joining in 2020. Fernandes is a two-time winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.