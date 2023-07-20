MagazineBuy Print



Manchester United names Bruno Fernandes as new captain

Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in 185 games for the club since joining in 2020.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 21:31 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023, in Manchester, England.
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023, in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023, in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United named Bruno Fernandes as its new captain on Thursday, after confirmation from manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes takes over the captain’s armband from Harry Maguire, who was removed from captaincy after discussions with Ten Hag.

The Portuguese has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in 185 games for the club since joining in 2020. Fernandes is a two-time winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Related Topics

Bruno Fernandes /

Manchester United

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

More on Football

  1. Manchester United names Bruno Fernandes as new captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. Heavyweight champion Usyk signs playing contract with Ukrainian football club
    Reuters
  3. NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco
    PTI
  4. Five attackers to watch out for at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA rankings: India placed 99th in latest update
    Team Sportstar
