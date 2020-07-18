Football Football Villarreal to part ways with club favourites Cazorla and Bruno Bruno Soriano, who played for Villarreal throughout his career, has announced his retirement while Santi Cazorla is rumoured to play for Al Sadd in Qatar. Reuters Madrid 18 July, 2020 21:16 IST Santi Cazorla began his career at Villarreal, spending nine seasons there in between spells at Recreativo Huelva, Malaga and Arsenal, and returned to the side in 2018. - Twitter @19SCazorla Reuters Madrid 18 July, 2020 21:16 IST Villarreal has announced that long-serving midfielders Bruno Soriano and Santi Cazorla are leaving the club after playing in the final La Liga game of the season at home to Eibar on Sunday.“It will make it extra special, being here until the last moment with Bruno after we shared practically everything in this club,” said Cazorla in a joint interview with Bruno on the club's social media accounts on Saturday. This season will be unforgettable for many reasons...It's a shame we couldn't enjoy the end of it together with the fans. #YellowsLegends #LlegendesGroguetes#VillarrealEibar pic.twitter.com/o1DyrCPj0h— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 18, 2020 Captain Bruno, 36, has spent his entire career with Villarreal and has announced he is retiring from the game after a run of knee injuries which kept him out for three years before he made his comeback last month.“I would like to be here for my whole life but everything must come to an end. From now I'm going to be Villarreal's number one fan, Villarreal will always be a part of my life,” Bruno said.RELATED| Real Madrid lifts 34th La Liga title Cazorla also began his career with the club, spending nine seasons there in between spells at Recreativo Huelva, Malaga and Arsenal, and returning in 2018 after a series of ankle problems.Spanish media reported the 35-year-old Spain international is off to Qatari side Al Sadd, coached by former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez.“I've had many team mates but he (Cazorla) is the best one I've played with,” Bruno added.Villarreal has secured a place in next season's Europa League but needs to beat Eibar to ensure it finishes fifth in the standings. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos