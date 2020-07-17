Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid defeats Villareal, clinches La Liga title Real Madrid clinched its first La Liga title in three years, and a record 34th league title, with a 2-1 win over Villarreal. Reuters Madrid 17 July, 2020 02:48 IST Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his second goal against Villareal. - REUTERS Reuters Madrid 17 July, 2020 02:48 IST Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from its leading scorer Karim Benzema.Real has 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champion Barcelona which was beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.Benzema fired through the legs of Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo to put Madrid ahead after 29 minutes and then converted a penalty in the 77th to help Real on their way to a remarkable 10th consecutive league win.AS IT HAPPENED | Real Madrid 2-1 VillarealBenzema had put the ball in the net moments earlier after an audacious pass from the spot kick by original penalty taker Sergio Ramos but it had to be re-taken due to encroachment in the area.The French forward stepped up to take the penalty himself and slammed it into the bottom corner to score his 21st league goal of the campaign.Villarreal pulled a late goal back through Vicente Iborra and should have snatched an equaliser in added time, while Real's Marco Asensio thought he had added a third goal later on but it was ruled out. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos