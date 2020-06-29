Football Football Buffon extends Juventus contract for another season Juventus veterans Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon have penned one-year contract extensions with the Serie A champion on Monday. PTI 29 June, 2020 21:37 IST Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus in 2019 after one season in Ligue 1 with PSG. - Getty Images PTI 29 June, 2020 21:37 IST Juventus' legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will continue playing for Juventus for another season -- during which he’ll turn 43.The Serie A champion announced on Monday that both Buffon and club captain Giorgio Chiellini extended their contracts for one more year.Buffon returned to Juventus a year ago after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain. He joined the Bianconeri in 2001 after beginning his career with Parma.Used in a reserve role behind first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Buffon has made 13 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season.READ: Serie A: Inter stages late fightback to beat Parma 2-1 With 10 league games left this season, Buffon needs only one more appearance to break a tie with AC Milan great Paolo Maldini for the Serie A record at 647 matches each.The 35-year-old Chiellini has been a mainstay at center back for Juventus since 2006-07, when the Turin club spent a season in Serie B as punishment for the Calciopoli refereeing scandal. He joined Juventus on a full-time basis in 2005.Both Buffon and Chiellini are expected to take on front-office positions with Juventus when they retire. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos