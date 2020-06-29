Football Football Serie A: Inter stages late fightback to beat Parma 2-1 Late goals from Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni saw Inter Milan comes from a goal down to beat Parma on Sunday. Reuters PARMA 29 June, 2020 03:57 IST Inter Milan players celebrate Alessandro Bastoni's (Centre) winner against Parma. - ap Reuters PARMA 29 June, 2020 03:57 IST Third-placed Inter Milan scored twice in the last six minutes through Stefan De Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni to snatch a 2-1 win at Parma in Serie A on Sunday despite a subdued display.The scarcely-deserved win left Inter eight points behind leader Juventus and four adrift of second-placed Lazio with 10 games each to play.Gervinho put Parma ahead with a solo goal in the 15th minute and a lacklustre Inter rarely looked like forcing its way back into the match until the closing minutes.De Vrij headed an equaliser from a corner in the 84th and substitute Bastoni nodded home an unlikely winner three minutes later. Parma had Juraj Kucka sent off in between the goals. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos