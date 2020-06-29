Man City cruises past Newcastle into FA Cup semis

Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.

City's domination of the first half was absolute and the only surprise was it took a penalty for them to lead at halftime, De Bruyne slotting home in the 37th minute.

Newcastle did improve marginally after the break and substitute Dwight Gayle somehow missed a gaping goal. In the 68th minute, Sterling curled home a delightful effort to seal City's progress and set up a semifinal against Arsenal.

All four of this year's Cup quarter-finals, all played behind closed doors, were won by the away team -- the first time that has happened since 1987.

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the other semi-final.