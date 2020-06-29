Football Football Man City cruises past Newcastle into FA Cup semis FA Cup champion Manchester City reached the semifinals with an easy 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday to set up a clash with Arsenal. Reuters 29 June, 2020 02:26 IST Raheem Sterling (Left) celebrates Manchester City's second goal against Newcastle United. - ap Reuters 29 June, 2020 02:26 IST Kevin de Bruyne's first-half penalty and a superb strike by Raheem Sterling after the break earned holders Manchester City a comfortable 2-0 win at Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday.City's domination of the first half was absolute and the only surprise was it took a penalty for them to lead at halftime, De Bruyne slotting home in the 37th minute.Newcastle did improve marginally after the break and substitute Dwight Gayle somehow missed a gaping goal. In the 68th minute, Sterling curled home a delightful effort to seal City's progress and set up a semifinal against Arsenal.All four of this year's Cup quarter-finals, all played behind closed doors, were won by the away team -- the first time that has happened since 1987.Manchester United will face Chelsea in the other semi-final. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos