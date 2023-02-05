Football

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen sinks Stuttgart into relegation mire

The win, Bremen’s second in a row, sent the promoted side up to eighth, just two spots from the European placings.

AFP
05 February, 2023 22:46 IST
Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and SV Werder Bremen.

Hiroki Ito of VfB Stuttgart looks dejected during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and SV Werder Bremen.

Goals from Jens Stage and Marvin Ducksch carried Werder Bremen to a 2-0 away win on Sunday that left Stuttgart in the Bundesliga’s relegation play-off spot.

Bremen’s Niclas Fuellkrug, the league’s leading scorer this season with 13 goals, had a first-half effort ruled out for a limp push in the back of Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito.

In Sunday’s late game, Bayern Munich can reclaim its lead at the top when it travels to seventh-placed Wolfsburg.

