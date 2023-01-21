Bundesliga roundup: Wolfsburg crushes Freiburg, Frankfurt beats Schalke to go second

VfL Wolfsburg crushed visitor Freiburg 6-0 with three goals in each half as the Bundesliga restarted on Saturday after a two-month World Cup and winter break.

Jonas Wind struck twice following Patrick Wimmer’s second-minute opener, with Yannick Gerhardt adding another early in the second half to seal their fifth straight league victory.

Baku Ridle rattled in another in the 80th minute before a stoppage time Luca Waldschmidt penalty completed the demolition job.

The win lifted it to sixth place on 26 points while Freiburg, which had won four of its previous five Bundesliga matches, dropped to fourth place on 30, alongside third-placed Union Berlin.

Eintracht Frankfurt, winning 3-0 over Schalke 04, moved into second place on goal difference, also on 30 points, while Bayern Munich leads the standings on 35 points after drawing 1-1 at RB Leipzig on Friday.

The Wolves got off to the dream start when Wimmer slotted in from 14 metres after only two minutes.

It doubled its lead in the 28th with Wind’s close-range header before the 23-year-old Dane struck again, turning a cutback in to make it 3-0 in the 37th.

Freiburg’s backline was already in complete disarray when it lost possession once more in the 56th, allowing Wolfsburg to launch a quick passing move and Gerhardt to rifle in from a tight angle.

Baku’s fine finish in the 80th after another quick Wolfsburg move and Waldschmidt’s late penalty completed Freiburg’s misery.