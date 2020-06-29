Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga win a dream come true for Bayern's Sarpreet Singh Sarpreet Singh lifted his first Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, becoming the first player of Indian origin to win the German top division. Team Sportstar 29 June, 2020 19:01 IST Sarpreet Singh (Right) poses with the Bundesliga title alongside Bayern Munich defender David Alaba (left). - Twitter Team Sportstar 29 June, 2020 19:01 IST Sarpreet Singh became the first player of Indian origin to lift the Bundesliga title when Bayern Munich romped to an unprecedented eighth successive championship this season.The New Zealand international, who made two appearances in the league campaign, wants to build on this trophy to achieve further success in Europe."It's a dream come true for me to win my first Bundesliga title," said Sarpreet. "It's a huge moment for me. Growing up in New Zealand, I always looked up to Europe and wanted to play at the highest level here. I am in an environment with a top team and I am always learning. It's just an amazing feeling just being part of this team. I hope this is the first of many and I know there is a lot of hard work to do to reach that."The 21-year-old attacking midfielder credited his parents for their role in his rise as a professional footballer. He said, "My family are proud of me and without them, it would not have been possible. They are part of this and I owe them a lot. They have made many sacrifices and one day I can give that back to them in whatever way. They are happy for me and at the same time, they want me to push and get more and more [success]. I am grateful I have a family that drives success; they all work hard and want to improve and get better. That's what I learnt growing up."READ: Former Germany striker Gomez signs off with goal for Stuttgart Upon his signing from Wellington Phoenix last year, Sarpreet was drafted into Bayern's reserve team in the German third division league. He believes he is in the right environment at Bayern to continue his professional career."For me, the biggest goal is to play as many games at the highest level. I am fortunate to be at Bayern and be under the guidance of great coaches and background staff. I can learn from the players, who have been here for many years and been a part of plenty of success."I look at the boys who play week in and week out and I see how professional they are. It's perfect to be able to see what they do before and after training, and the extra work that goes into it. Ultimately, that's what it comes down to. If you put in the work, you get the rewards," he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos