Football Football Former Germany striker Gomez signs off with goal for Stuttgart Mario Gomez brought the curtain down on his career with a goal on Sunday in VfB Stuttgart's 3-1 loss to Darmstadt. Reuters 29 June, 2020 17:27 IST Mario Gomez was given a fitting farewell by his VfB Stuttgart team-mates on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters 29 June, 2020 17:27 IST Mario Gomez brought the curtain down on his career with a goal on Sunday as the former Germany international scored in VfB Stuttgart's 3-1 loss to Darmstadt.The 34-year-old striker helped the side earn automatic promotion to the Bundesliga after one season in the second division by finishing runner-up to champion Arminia Bielefeld.RELATED| Hamburg misses Bundesliga promotion, Heidenheim to face Werder in play-off "It was always my dream after such a great career, which I could not have imagined, to give something back to Stuttgart," Gomez told Stuttgart's website."I'm extremely grateful to VfB and it is nice that I can say goodbye with this great success. It was my last mission."Gomez, who returned to Stuttgart in 2018, also had stints with Bayern Munich, Fiorentina, Besiktas and Wolfsburg and registered 319 goals and 72 assists from nearly 600 matches in all competitions.RELATED| How Germany completed the Bundesliga season amid a pandemic In his first spell with Stuttgart, Gomez won the Bundesliga crown in the 2006-07 season before joining Bayern in 2009 for a trophy laden spell that included two league titles, two German Cups and the Champions League.He scored 31 goals in 78 matches for the national team but missed out on its 2014 World Cup success due to an injury-plagued season.