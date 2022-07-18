Bayern midfielder Goretzka out of US tour due to knee injury

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss the team’s U.S. tour after undergoing a left knee surgery, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

“FC Bayern medical unit diagnosed an abnormality in the Germany international’s left knee, which was removed arthroscopically today,” the club said in a statement.

Goretzka missed several games last season as he struggled with a number of injuries.

Sky Germany said that 27-year-old is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, which will rule him out from the start of the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern will play DC United and Manchester City on July 20 and 23, respectively, during its U.S. tour.