MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Leipzig releases two youth players after racist comments about teammates

Leipzig coach Marco Rose praised other players on the youth team for reporting the comments to academy staff.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 18:35 IST , LEIPZIG - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: RB Leipzig fans during the DFB Pokal 2022 semifinal.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: RB Leipzig fans during the DFB Pokal 2022 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: RB Leipzig fans during the DFB Pokal 2022 semifinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bundesliga football club RB Leipzig has released two players from its under-19 team after they made racist comments about other players.

“Both made demonstrably racist comments about fellow players and thus behaved in an extremely unsporting and unacceptable manner,” the club said in a statement, adding that it released them as soon as the matter came to light.

Leipzig didn’t name the players or give their ages.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose praised other players on the youth team for reporting the comments to academy staff.

“Someone there stood up and said that this is not the way it works,” Rose said. “The club then took necessary and correct steps.”

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

RB Leipzig /

Marco Rose

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Leipzig releases two youth players after racist comments about teammates
    AP
  2. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 1: Anustup Majumdar’s century puts Bengal in command against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malik denies match-fixing claims in BPL, says left league after speaking to Tamim
    PTI
  5. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Windies pacers ruin Australia’s day in gripping pink-ball Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Leipzig releases two youth players after racist comments about teammates
    AP
  2. Bundesliga 2023-24: Tuchel’s injury-ravaged Bayern wary of Augsburg slip-up
    AFP
  3. Union Berlin coach banned for three games for striking Bayern’s Sane
    AP
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has a lot of room for improvement says Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bundesliga: Leipzig releases two youth players after racist comments about teammates
    AP
  2. FIFA dismisses Rubiales appeal against three-year ban
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 1: Anustup Majumdar’s century puts Bengal in command against Assam
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malik denies match-fixing claims in BPL, says left league after speaking to Tamim
    PTI
  5. AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Windies pacers ruin Australia’s day in gripping pink-ball Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment