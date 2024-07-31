MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian

Paris Olympics 2024: Catch the score, updates and highlights from Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing women’s 75kg Round of 16 against Sunniva Hofstad of Norway.

Updated : Jul 31, 2024 16:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the boxing women’s 75kg Round of 16 match between Lovlina Borgohain and Sunniva Hofstad.

RESULT | Lovlina beats Hofstad 5-0

FINAL VERDICT: Lovlina goes through to the quarterfinals as she wins this match on points with a unanimous decision! Although it was Norwegian Sunniva Hofstad who looked quicker and aggressive but the calm Lovlina was able to land punches when it mattered the most. 

  • July 31, 2024 16:42
    Wrap

    That’s it from this blog. Switch to the main blog for the overall results update. 

  • July 31, 2024 16:41
    What next for Lovlina?

    Lovlina will take on number one seed China’s Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4 at 15:02. Qian has already beaten Borgohain in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. 

  • July 31, 2024 16:28
    Is there repechage round in boxing at Paris 2024 Olympics?

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there repechage round in boxing?

    Three out of six Indian boxers were eliminated from Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. Do they have another chance to compete for a medal via repechage round?

  • July 31, 2024 16:20
    Final scoresheet

    Screenshot 2024-07-31 161956.png

  • July 31, 2024 16:16
    Match Report

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal

    Norwegian boxer Sunniva Hofstad falls to Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain in women's 75kg prelims at Paris Olympics.

  • July 31, 2024 16:09
    ROUND 3

    Hofstad, who is in dire need of points charges on Lovlina who takes down the Norwegian. The umpire reprimanded Lovlina as the fight continued again. Hofstad landed not one but two punches in the head, she then attacked the body before Lovlina found her balance. Another halt in the fight as both boxers come close with their defensive tactics. The timer goes off before Lovlina endured a strong punch right in the face. Let’s wait for the final result. 

  • July 31, 2024 16:04
    ROUND 2

    Another quick start but this time it is Lovlina who has the aggressive approach. Hofstad keeps low with a short stance, and Lovlina showcases her lovely skills to connect a few strong jabs right on the face. A defensive move from Hofstand towards the end of the second round but this looks like done for her. 


    Lovlina still leads 5-0. All five judges have given the verdict in the Indian’s favour.

  • July 31, 2024 16:00
    ROUND 1

    An aggressive start from Hofstad. The World Youth Champion of 2022 is unsettling Lovlina with an array of quick punches. The umpire intervenes at the one-minute mark after both boxers were engaged in a tangle. A couple of jabs and a right hook from Lovlina make sure she collects much-needed points in the first round. A straight jab landed on Lovlina from Hofstad. Lovlina counterpunches and we come to the end of the first round with the Indian pugilist having a slight edge. 


    Lovlina leads 5-0 in the first round.

  • July 31, 2024 15:58
    Lovlina in blue!

    In the blue corner, we have Lovlina! Hofstad is in the red. 

  • July 31, 2024 15:55
    We are heading for live action

    We are moments away from the live action where one of India’s brightest medal hopes in boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will be in action against Norway Sunniva Hofstad. 

  • July 31, 2024 15:42
    Boxing Schedule

    Women’s 75kg Preliminary Round- Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway) - 15:34 PM

    Men’s 71kg Round of 16- Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) - 00:34 AM

  • July 31, 2024 15:19
    Live Streaming Info

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. 

  • July 31, 2024 15:19
    Indian order of play on July 31

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 31, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, table tennis, archery and boxing.

  • July 31, 2024 14:58
    Stay tuned!

    The Round of 16 bout between Lovlina Borgohain and Sunniva Hoftsad is scheduled to commence at 3:34 PM IST.

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lovlina Borgohain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
    Reuters
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Yee runs perfect 10km to take men’s individual triathlon gold
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there repechage round in boxing?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Hong Kong hits back at Italy’s protest against fencer Cheung’s win with posts on pineapple pizza
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
    Reuters
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment