Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian

July 31, 2024 16:04

ROUND 2

Another quick start but this time it is Lovlina who has the aggressive approach. Hofstad keeps low with a short stance, and Lovlina showcases her lovely skills to connect a few strong jabs right on the face. A defensive move from Hofstand towards the end of the second round but this looks like done for her.

Lovlina still leads 5-0. All five judges have given the verdict in the Indian’s favour.