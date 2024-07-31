Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian

RESULT | Lovlina beats Hofstad 5-0
FINAL VERDICT: Lovlina goes through to the quarterfinals as she wins this match on points with a unanimous decision! Although it was Norwegian Sunniva Hofstad who looked quicker and aggressive but the calm Lovlina was able to land punches when it mattered the most.
- July 31, 2024 16:42Wrap
That’s it from this blog. Switch to the main blog for the overall results update.
- July 31, 2024 16:41What next for Lovlina?
Lovlina will take on number one seed China’s Li Qian in the quarterfinal on August 4 at 15:02. Qian has already beaten Borgohain in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.
- July 31, 2024 16:20Final scoresheet
- July 31, 2024 16:09ROUND 3
Hofstad, who is in dire need of points charges on Lovlina who takes down the Norwegian. The umpire reprimanded Lovlina as the fight continued again. Hofstad landed not one but two punches in the head, she then attacked the body before Lovlina found her balance. Another halt in the fight as both boxers come close with their defensive tactics. The timer goes off before Lovlina endured a strong punch right in the face. Let’s wait for the final result.
- July 31, 2024 16:04ROUND 2
Another quick start but this time it is Lovlina who has the aggressive approach. Hofstad keeps low with a short stance, and Lovlina showcases her lovely skills to connect a few strong jabs right on the face. A defensive move from Hofstand towards the end of the second round but this looks like done for her.
Lovlina still leads 5-0. All five judges have given the verdict in the Indian’s favour.
- July 31, 2024 16:00ROUND 1
An aggressive start from Hofstad. The World Youth Champion of 2022 is unsettling Lovlina with an array of quick punches. The umpire intervenes at the one-minute mark after both boxers were engaged in a tangle. A couple of jabs and a right hook from Lovlina make sure she collects much-needed points in the first round. A straight jab landed on Lovlina from Hofstad. Lovlina counterpunches and we come to the end of the first round with the Indian pugilist having a slight edge.
Lovlina leads 5-0 in the first round.
- July 31, 2024 15:58Lovlina in blue!
In the blue corner, we have Lovlina! Hofstad is in the red.
- July 31, 2024 15:55We are heading for live action
We are moments away from the live action where one of India’s brightest medal hopes in boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will be in action against Norway Sunniva Hofstad.
- July 31, 2024 15:42Boxing Schedule
Women’s 75kg Preliminary Round- Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway) - 15:34 PM
Men’s 71kg Round of 16- Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) - 00:34 AM
- July 31, 2024 15:19Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- July 31, 2024 15:19Indian order of play on July 31
- July 31, 2024 14:58Stay tuned!
The Round of 16 bout between Lovlina Borgohain and Sunniva Hoftsad is scheduled to commence at 3:34 PM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
- Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Quan and Chen claim gold in women’s synchronised 10m platform in diving
- Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
- Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE