Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been experiencing muscle discomfort, manager Pep Guardiola said after the Norwegian was substituted at half-time for the second straight match on its pre-season tour of the United States.

City was beaten 4-1 on penalties by Barcelona after drawing 2-2 in Florida. Haaland was also replaced at half-time in its 3-2 loss to AC Milan in New York at the weekend.

“He’s got some niggles. He didn’t feel good,” Guardiola said late on Tuesday. “(It is) disturbing something, he doesn’t feel comfortable.

“Muscular niggles are not worth the risk. Sooner or later, he has to take a step. To lose him for three weeks, that would be a problem as 60-70% of the squad are on holiday.”

Premier League champion City plays FA Cup winner Manchester United in the Community Shield on August 10 before beginning its league title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18.