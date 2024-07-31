MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mbappe buys into French club Caen via investment vehicle

Mbappe’s investment vehicle, Interconnected Ventures, is buying the stake from private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is the national team’s captain, completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) two weeks ago. 
Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is the national team’s captain, completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) two weeks ago.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is the national team’s captain, completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) two weeks ago.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France forward Kylian Mbappe is buying a majority stake in second-division soccer club Stade Malherbe Caen, the club said on Wednesday.

Mbappe’s investment vehicle, Interconnected Ventures, is buying the stake from private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: France sets up Argentina showdown in men’s football knockout

Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is the national team’s captain, completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) two weeks ago. 

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

Caen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe buys into French club Caen via investment vehicle
    Reuters
  2. Indian GP to continue for next three seasons
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mbappe buys into French club Caen via investment vehicle
    Reuters
  2. Flick opens his Barcelona tenure with win over Manchester City
    AFP
  3. Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira
    Reuters
  4. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe buys into French club Caen via investment vehicle
    Reuters
  2. Indian GP to continue for next three seasons
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari in action in archery round of 32; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5 — July 31 updates: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad 5-0, to face China’s Li Qian
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain beats Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, one win away from assured medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment