Mbappe buys into French club Caen via investment vehicle

France forward Kylian Mbappe is buying a majority stake in second-division soccer club Stade Malherbe Caen, the club said on Wednesday.
Mbappe’s investment vehicle, Interconnected Ventures, is buying the stake from private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and is the national team’s captain, completed a transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) two weeks ago.
