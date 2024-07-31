MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Britain’s Yee runs perfect 10km to take men’s individual triathlon gold

It looked to be Hayden Wilde’s race but the hard pace and heat sapped his energy and Alex Yee, who won gold in the mixed relay in Tokyo, flew past with 400 metres to go and finished clear.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:38 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: Great Britain’s Alex Yee celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men’s individual gold medal in Triathlon on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Great Britain’s Alex Yee celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men’s individual gold medal in Triathlon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Great Britain's Alex Yee celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the men's individual gold medal in Triathlon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Briton Alex Yee ran a perfectly-paced 10km to snatch a dramatic Olympic triathlon gold on Wednesday, overhauling a fading Hayden Wilde of New Zealand in brutal conditions in Paris.

The race was originally due to be held on Tuesday but was postponed due to poor water quality in the River Seine and, after the swim and bike leg, a huge group of 32 hit transition to the run together.

READ | Beaugrand of France wins women’s triathlon after concerns about water quality in Seine

Yee and Wilde immediately forged clear but the New Zealander, bronze medallist in Tokyo, surprisingly made an early move with Yee, widely regarded as the fastest runner in the field and silver medallist three years ago, declining to respond.

It looked to be Wilde’s race but the hard pace and heat sapped his energy and Yee, who won gold in the mixed relay in Tokyo, flew past with 400 metres to go and finished clear.

Leo Bergere of France took the bronze on a good day for the host nation after France’s Cassandre Beaugrand won the women’s race.

Related Topics

triathlon /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Alex Yee

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
