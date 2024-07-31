MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Beaugrand of France wins women’s triathlon after concerns about water quality in Seine

Julie Derron continued Switzerland’s rich pedigree in women’s Olympic triathlon, coming in six seconds behind to add a silver to the golds of Brigitte McMahon in 2000 and Nicola Spirig in 2012.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 14:27 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Cassandre Beaugrand of France reacts before crossing the line to win the gold medal.
Cassandre Beaugrand of France reacts before crossing the line to win the gold medal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Cassandre Beaugrand of France reacts before crossing the line to win the gold medal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand, inspired by thousands of home fans lining the streets of Paris, delivered a textbook run to claim an emotional win in the women’s triathlon on Wednesday and earn France a first individual Olympic medal in the sport.

After the race was given the early-morning green light following pollution tests, Beaugrand was among the leaders from the start and then put the hammer down with a kilometre of the 10km run to take gold, breaking the tape in one hour, 54:55.

Julie Derron continued Switzerland’s rich pedigree in women’s Olympic triathlon, coming in six seconds behind to add a silver to the golds of Brigitte McMahon in 2000 and Nicola Spirig in 2012.

World champion Potter also built on Britain’s record as the most successful nation in the sport, with her bronze a further nine seconds back making it nine medals for the country in all.

After the postponement of the men’s race on Tuesday due to poor water quality, the women’s event got underway on time on the back of a rainstorm.

ALSO READ | Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests

Defending champion Flora Duffy, the winner of Bermuda’s only Olympic gold and appearing in a remarkable fifth Olympics at the age of 36, led the 1,500 metres Seine swim out.

All the main contenders were in a group of nine that picked Duffy up but the morning’s heavy rain, combined with several cobblestone sections, made the bike leg treacherous and there were a series of crashes.

The leaders – with the exception of Germany’s Laura Lindemann - negotiated the seven-lap 40km route safely and, without any hills to break them up, arrived en masse for the 10km run.

After the first of four 2.5 km laps, however, Potter, Derron, and local favourites Emma Lombardi and Beaugrand had forged clear.

The quartet ran together until halfway round the final lap when Beaugrand made her decisive move and was able to enjoy the greatest moment of her career.

Lombardi was a frustrated fourth while Duffy, despite being out for a year with a knee injury, also ran well for an impressive fifth. Britain’s Tokyo silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown finished sixth.

The men’s race was due to go off at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

France /

Switzerland /

olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya wins first game 21-19 vs Christie; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Beaugrand of France wins women’s triathlon after concerns about water quality in Seine
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Zverev stays cool to reach third round, Paolini suffers early exit
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gauff renews call for video reviews in tennis after line-call controversy in loss to Vekic
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final; PV Sindhu through to R16, Lakshya playing Christie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Beaugrand of France wins women’s triathlon after concerns about water quality in Seine
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Swapnil Kusale advances to Men’s Rifle 50m 3P final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek remains on course for another title at Roland Garros by reaching quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya wins first game 21-19 vs Christie; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Beaugrand of France wins women’s triathlon after concerns about water quality in Seine
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Zverev stays cool to reach third round, Paolini suffers early exit
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gauff renews call for video reviews in tennis after line-call controversy in loss to Vekic
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final; PV Sindhu through to R16, Lakshya playing Christie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment