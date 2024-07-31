MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: China's Quan and Chen claim gold in women's synchronised 10m platform in diving

North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae took silver and Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson ended up with bronze.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:46 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
China’s Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal flanked by silver medal North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, top left, and bronze medal Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson after the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal flanked by silver medal North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, top left, and bronze medal Britain's Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson after the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

China’s Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, celebrate on the podium after winning the gold medal flanked by silver medal North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, top left, and bronze medal Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson after the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

China’s Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold in the women’s synchronised 10-metre platform event on Wednesday, extending the country’s winning streak in diving.

The pair established its lead in the first round and finished with 359.10 points.

North Korea’s Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae took silver and Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson ended up with bronze.

Quan and Chen, both second-time Olympians, won the synchronised gold medal for the first time as a pair.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold

Their victory came as little surprise given 17-year-old Quan and 18-year-old Chen have won nine world titles since teaming up in 2022.

The pair dominated Wednesday’s event from the beginning, taking a nearly 15-point lead in the first two dives.

It was in the last three dives when their skills were really exemplified, with the routines involving more difficult somersaults and twists.

They performed with control and ease, making clean entries which almost seemed effortless.

North Korea’s 19-year-old Jo and 23-year-old Kim were little known before 2024. The pair, which took second place in the Doha World Championships in February, performed its last three dives with stability and composure and climbed to second place.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Yang and Lian win men’s synchronised 10m platform in diving

Canada’s Caeli McKay and Kate Miller, who were ranked third before the last round, lost their place on the podium after their last dive went out of sync.

Quan became China’s overnight sensation at the age of 14 when she won gold in the individual 10-metre platform event three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

Chen, who took the silver behind Quan, won the synchronised event four years ago with then partner Zhang Jiaqi.

Quan and Chen walked onto the top of the podium to loud cheers and chanting from Chinese spectators who were waving dozens of the country’s flags.

Related Topics

diving /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

China

