China’s table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat in the men’s Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his bat broken.
Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday in Paris but his elation quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his bat while jostling to take a picture.
Wang is now out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to 26th-ranked Truls Moregard of Sweden.
Moregard, 22, sank to his knees in disbelief before doing a tour of the crowd, who rose in appreciation.
READ | China mixed doubles gold medallist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident
It capped a mixed couple of days for Wang, 24.
With his playing partner Sun Yingsha they beat North Korea in the mixed doubles final on Tuesday, but Wang admitted he “lost control of my emotions a little” after his bat was broken.
“I couldn’t understand why the photographers would do that,” he said in the aftermath.
“I guess they didn’t mean it. I can’t do anything now that it’s already happened.
“I believe I’ll still be able to play well with my back-up bat.”
Wang will next compete in the men’s team event.
The incident happened when Wang briefly put his paddle aside to raise the Chinese flag in celebration, reporters at the scene said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s World No. 1 Wang Chuqin loses in round of 32 after table tennis bat broken
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to R16; Sreeja Akula through to table tennis R16; Swapnil Kusale qualifies for Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sreeja Akula beats Zeng Jian of Singapore, enters Round of 16
- Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain in Round of 16 bout against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad — July 31 updates
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: Japan returns to top spot, India slips to 34th spot
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE