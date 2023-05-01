Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Referee files criminal complaint after penalty threats

Bundesliga: German media reported Sascha Stegemann, who refereed the draw which saw Dortmund fall behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, was even under police protection.

BERLIN 01 May, 2023 01:06 IST
Referee Sascha Stegemann gestures to Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and Borussia Dortmund at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

Referee Sascha Stegemann gestures to Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and Borussia Dortmund at Vonovia Ruhrstadion.

The referee who admitted to making a mistake in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at Bochum has filed a criminal complaint due to threats against himself and his family.

German media reported Sascha Stegemann, who refereed the draw which saw Dortmund fall behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, was even under police protection.

Speaking on German TV on Sunday, Stegemann, who on Saturday admitted his mistake after reviewing the footage of the incident, said he felt lodging the complaint was necessary.

“I have a great understanding of the emotions on Friday night,” Stegemann told the TV show  Doppelpass.

“But my family and I were threatened very specifically. I have seen (these threats) myself and have filed a criminal complaint accordingly.”

Stegemann said he was considering “whether it makes sense to take a break”.

“A lot of negative things have come my way and I still have to process them.”

In Friday’s key moment, Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Bochum defender Danilo Soares midway through the second half with the scores locked.

However, Stegemann waived play-on and declined to use VAR to review the contact.

On Saturday, the German FA issued a statement saying “the TV pictures prove” the incident was “a foul and a penalty.”

Stegemann then did an interview with the German tabloid  Bild saying he was “really annoyed” and “feels crappy”, admitting he realised he made a mistake on watching the footage.

Bild reported that Stegemann was accompanied to the TV studios on Sunday by several police officers, some of whom can be seen in the background.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke issued a statement saying “threats and hostility would not be tolerated” after German media reported Stegemann was under police protection.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said after the match the decision was a “key moment” in the draw, which may deny his side a chance to win their first title in 11 years.

Bayern won on Sunday against last-placed Hertha Berlin to reclaim the lead atop the table, as they push for their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

