Union Berlin cruises past Stuttgart 3-0 to stay in Bundesliga title race

Reuters
BERLIN 01 April, 2023 21:38 IST
Union Berlin’s Kevin Behrens celebrates after his side’s third goal against VfB Stuttgart during the Bundesliga match at Stadion an der alten Försterei on Saturday in Berlin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Union Berlin struck three times in 17 minutes in the second half to cruise to a 3-0 victory over struggling VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, tightening its grip on third spot and staying in the mix for the Bundesliga title.

The sensational Berliners, who are playing their best ever season, scored on the break with Sheraldo Becker’s eighth league goal of the campaign six minutes after the restart.

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE updates, Bundesliga: Bellingham, Sane, Coman starts; Starting 11; Streaming info

Kevin Behrens then doubled their advantage from close range in the 65th. His effort was initially overruled by VAR but that decision was subsequently corrected and the goal stood.

Only three minutes later Behrens broke clear down the right wing and whipped the ball into the box only for Stuttgart midfielder Genki Haraguchi to slide in and send it into his own goal as he tried to clear it.

Union, the only team along with Bayern Munich to remain unbeaten at home this season, is on 51 points, one behind the second-placed Bavarians who face league leader Borussia Dortmund, on 53, in Der Klassiker later on Saturday.

Freiburg lost ground after its 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin, leaving it in fourth on 47 while fellow Champions League hopeful RB Leipzig suffered a shock 3-0 home loss to Mainz 05 to stay fifth on 45.

