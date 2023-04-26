Football

Burnley beats rival Blackburn to seal Championship title

Benson’s goal gave Burnley a 1-0 win to open up a 13-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United, which has four games remaining.

AFP
LONDON 26 April, 2023 17:28 IST
Burnley celebrates after winning the Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers.

Burnley celebrates after winning the Championship following victory against the Blackburn Rovers. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Burnley clinched the Championship title at the home of local rival Blackburn Rovers as Manuel Benson’s strike secured a 1-0 win at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

Vincent Kompany’s men were far from their best in a keenly contested Lancashire derby but did enough to not only lift the title, but also dent Rovers’ chance of climbing into the playoff places.

Reynolds, McElhenney make audacious Wrexham offer to Bale

Benson curled home his 12th goal of the season with Burnley’s only shot on target to open up a 13-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United, which has four games remaining.

Blackburn remains outside the playoff places on goal difference after their winless run stretched to eight matches.

