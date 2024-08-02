MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Investigation launched into possible breach of CAF regulations

A statement from African football’s governing body said on Thursday it would appoint a international law firm or an international audit and professional services firm to investigate the alleged breach and report to its executive committee.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 10:03 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe gives a press conferenc.
President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe gives a press conferenc. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe gives a press conferenc. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Confederation of African Football confirmed it is investigating allegations of a breach of the governance and auditing regulations within its secretariat, after media reports of grievances against general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba.

A statement from African football’s governing body said on Thursday it would appoint a international law firm or an international audit and professional services firm to investigate the alleged breach and report to its executive committee.

It did not mention Mosengo Omba by name but the general secretary said on social media he was the subject of the investigation.

“My efforts to turn around and regularise this institution, which has been disrespected at times, are being sabotaged by an out-of-the-blue report containing grievances without documented proof,” he posted on X on Wednesday.

“The planned independent investigation will expose the falsity and origin of this report,” he added.

ALSO READ | FIFA offers talks to leagues, player unions amid legal filings and threats in politics

Mosengo Omba formerly worked at FIFA before taking over as CAF’s general secretary three years ago.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said in Thursday’s statement: “There is zero tolerance in CAF for corruption or breaching CAF’s internal governance, audit and transparency regulations or for violating CAF and FIFA statutes and regulations.

“We have committed CAF to adhering to global governance, audit, transparency and ethics best practices and established in 2021, an internal governance and compliance department in CAF.

“This internal governance and compliance department brought the alleged breach of CAF’s internal audit and governance regulations to our attention.”

Motsepe added CAF would discuss the report and appropriate action would immediately be taken if improper conduct or behaviour was identified.

Related Topics

CAF Champions League /

Confederation of African Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Investigation launched into possible breach of CAF regulations
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: China’s Fan, France’s Lebrun survive seven-game thrillers to set up semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Russian tennis players Andreeva and Shnaider reach the semifinals as AIN athletes
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray career ends in doubles quarterfinal defeat
    Reuters
  5. FIFA offers talks to leagues, player unions amid legal filings and threats in politics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Investigation launched into possible breach of CAF regulations
    Reuters
  2. FIFA offers talks to leagues, player unions amid legal filings and threats in politics
    AP
  3. Next Gen Cup 2024: East Bengal loses opener against Crystal Palace
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Former Ligue 1 club Bordeaux relegated to French fourth-tier after bankruptcy
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Crystal Palace signs Senegal forward Sarr
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Investigation launched into possible breach of CAF regulations
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis, Paris Olympics 2024: China’s Fan, France’s Lebrun survive seven-game thrillers to set up semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Russian tennis players Andreeva and Shnaider reach the semifinals as AIN athletes
    AP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray career ends in doubles quarterfinal defeat
    Reuters
  5. FIFA offers talks to leagues, player unions amid legal filings and threats in politics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment