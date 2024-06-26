MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years

Peru played a man short after Miguel Araujo was given a red card in the 59th minute for a studs-up tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg, a call made after a video review.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 05:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Canada celebrates scoring the opening goal against Peru.
Canada celebrates scoring the opening goal against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada celebrates scoring the opening goal against Peru. | Photo Credit: AP

Jonathan David scored in the 74th minute, and Canada beat Peru 1-0 on Tuesday night in the Copa America for its first victory over a South American opponent in 24 years.

Peru played a man short after Miguel Araujo was given a red card in the 59th minute for a studs-up tackle on Jacob Shaffelburg, a call made after a video review.

Canada got its first win in four matches under Jesse Marsch, the American hired as coach last month, and beat a South American team for the first time since a 2-0 victory over Colombia in the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

David’s goal, his 27th for Canada, ended the national team’s 391-minute scoreless streak. Twenty-six of his goals have come in competitive matches.

The game was paused in first-half stoppage time when an assistant referee running on the non-shaded part of the stadium collapsed and needed medical attention. He got to his feet briefly and was taken off the field in a stretcher. He had been running down the line on the non-shaded part of the stadium.

Canada (1-1), in its first Copa America, rebounded from an opening 2-0 loss to defending champion Argentina, and Peru began with a 0-0 draw against Chile.

The Canadians close Group A on Saturday against Chile at Orlando, Florida, the same day Peru (0-1-1) faces Argentina at Miami Gardens, Florida. The top two teams advance to the quarterfinals.

Peru reached the semifinals in 2021 before losing to Brazil. It had failed to score in nine of its last 12 matches.

David scored after Cyle Larin made a long outlet pass to Shaffelburg, who crossed. David took two touches and beat goalkeeper Pedro Gallese from near the penalty spot, sending the ball in off the far post. David is two behind Larin, Canada’s career scoring leader.

Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made a diving save in second-half stoppage time, then punched away a free kick

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

