Canada coach John Herdman says governing body must quickly address its financial troubles

Interim general secretary Jason deVos was quoted Monday by TSN as saying the federation might need to explore a bankruptcy filing.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 10:56 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Canada head coach John Herdman watches his team during practice at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha on November 28, 2022. 
FILE PHOTO: Canada head coach John Herdman watches his team during practice at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha on November 28, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Canada head coach John Herdman watches his team during practice at the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha on November 28, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Men’s national team coach John Herdman says the Canadian football association must quickly address its financial troubles.

Interim general secretary Jason deVos was quoted Monday by TSN as saying the federation might need to explore a bankruptcy filing.

“We have to find solutions and find them quick,” Herdman said Monday, a day before his team’s CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Guadeloupe. “It’s not about pointing fingers. I think the whole group has to come together. The whole game has to come together to find a genuine solution to make sure our country can perform. The players have earned that right. The staff have earned that right. We shouldn’t be going backwards after a World Cup.”

Canada’s men reached the World Cup last year for the first time since 1986.

“I think everyone expected coming off the World Cup that it was going to be all sunshine and rainbows,” Herdman said.

After a loss to the United States in this month’s CONCACAF Nations League final, Herdman said his team needs more resources in the run-up to the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host with the United States and Mexico.

Canada’s men, negotiating their first labor agreement, boycotted a June 2022 exhibition against Panama in Vancouver, British Columbia. Canada’s women, without a labor deal since an agreement expired in 2021, are to report Wednesday for a training camp in Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Earlier this year the Canadian women threatened to strike at the SheBelieves Cup in the U.S. but played when Canada FA threatened legal action.

Over the past few weeks, members of Canada FA’s management have been called upon to testify before the House of Commons’ standing heritage committee, where parliamentarians questioned members them about the organization’s agreement with Canadian Football Business. CSB pays Canada FA a set amount each year and keeps the rest, which helps fund the Canadian Premier League.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
