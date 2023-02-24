Football

Carabao Cup final: Newcastle gets Almiron contract boost ahead of Man United clash

Almiron recently made his 150th appearance for fifth-place Newcastle, which will face Manchester United in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron signed a three-and-a-half contact extension with the Premier League club on Friday.

The Paraguay international is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with 10 goals — the first time he’s hit double digits since joining from MLS club Atlanta United in January 2019.

The 29-year-old Almiron recently made his 150th appearance for fifth-place Newcastle, which will face Manchester United in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

The club didn’t specify when the contract ends.

Almiron’s creativity hasn’t always resulted in goals. He scored just once all of last season before bouncing back in a big way this campaign.

“The truth is that I’ve worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my teammates, who have helped me a lot during these four years,” Almiron said in the team’s announcement.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Almiron is “a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch.”

