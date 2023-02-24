Football

Manchester United’s Rashford a doubt for League Cup final against Newcastle

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute during United’s Europa League match against Barcelona and appeared to have picked up a knock.

AFP
24 February, 2023 19:04 IST
Marcus Rashford walks off the field during Manchester United’s Europa League match against Barcelona on Thursday.

Marcus Rashford walks off the field during Manchester United's Europa League match against Barcelona on Thursday.

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute during United’s Europa League match against Barcelona and appeared to have picked up a knock.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said on Friday he does not know whether in-form Marcus Rashford will be available for the League Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 25-year-old forward has been in sparkling form this season and helped the Red Devils beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday. United won 2-1 at Old Trafford to seal a 4-3 victory over the Spanish league leader on aggregate.

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute and appeared to hint on Instagram he had picked up a knock, posting an image of himself walking down the touchline looking in discomfort accompanied with a bandaged emoji.

Asked if the forward would be available for the match at Wembley on Sunday, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. So, players now are coming in. We have to do investigations, medical of course.

“Yesterday we did but straight after the game most of the time you can’t say. We have to wait for a 100 per cent diagnosis.”

Ten Hag confirmed Anthony Martial, who has not played since February 1, will not be available for the match as United attempt to end their six-year trophy drought.

