Football

Manchester United to face Real Betis in UEFA Europa League round of 16

Manchester United qualified for the round of 16 following a thrilling 4-3 win over two legs in a knockout playoff game against Barcelona.

Team Sportstar
24 February, 2023 16:51 IST
Manchester United’s Antony, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s winner against Barcelona.

Manchester United’s Antony, center, celebrates after scoring his side’s winner against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Dave Thompson

Manchester United will face Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 following the draw which happened at the UEFA headquarters at Nyon on Friday.

United qualified for the round of 16 following a thrilling 4-3 win over two legs in a knockout playoff game against Barcelona. The Premier League side, which drew 2-2 at Nou Camp, had to come from a goal down to beat the Spanish opposition 2-1 to qualify for the next stage.

The Red Devils, who are enjoying a resurgent season under manager Erik Ten Hag, was forced into the playoff after it finished second behind Real Sociedad in Group E.

United is currently third in Premier League and will face Newcastle United in the League Cup final on Sunday, as it looks to clinch its first silverware since 2017.

Fellow English side Arsenal was matched with Sporting CP from Portugal in the round of 16, while Italian giant Juventus will face German side SC Freiburg.

Sevilla, the record winner of the trophy, will face Fenerbahce in the pre-quarterfinals.

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES
FC Union Saint-Gilloise v Union Berlin
Sevilla v Fenerbahce
Juventus v SC Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros
Sporting Clube De Portugal v Arsenal
Manchester United v Real Betis
Roma v Real Sociedad
Shakhatar Donetsk v Feyenoord

