Arsenal to face Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League round of 16

Arsenal to play Sporting CP in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, as confirmed at the UEL draw at UEFA’s headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg of the round of 16 matches will be played on March 9 while the next leg will be seven days later, on March 16. Arsenal will host the Portuguese side for the first leg.

The Premier League side was one of the seeded teams in the competition and will look to win the trophy which it missed out on the title in 2019.

Arsenal made a comeback in the Europa League group stage after a loss to PSV Eindhoven, with a win over FC Zurich and ended the group stage with 15 points from six games.

Who is Sporting CP, Arsenal’s opponent in UEL round of 16?

Sporting CP or Sporting Clube de Portugal is a team in the Portuguese first division and has won the Portuguese Premier League 19 times. Along with Benfica and Porto, Sporting makes the big three of the Portuguese Primera Liga.

Some of its most significant former players are Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo and current Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes. The current team, managed by Ruben Amorim, sits fourth in league table, with 41 points from 21 matches and beat FC Midtjylland recently in the Europa League.

Player to watch out: Pedro Goncalves

Pedro Goncalves has shown skills along the flanks as well as midfield and is a nightmare in marking. The 24-year-old Portuguese winger has 16 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Sporting and will be Mikel Arteta’s target when Arsenal played SCP in the round of 16.

EUROPA LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES FC Union Saint-Gilloise v Union Berlin Sevilla v Fenerbahce Juventus v SC Freiburg Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros Sporting Clube De Portugal v Arsenal Manchester United v Real Betis Roma v Real Sociedad Shakhatar Donetsk v Feyenoord

More to follow.