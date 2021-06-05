Carlos Tevez leaves Boca Juniors, open to overseas transfer

Carlos Tevez announced he was leaving Boca Juniors although he stopped short of declaring he would not play football again.

"This is one of the saddest days of my life, but this decision is for the best... because I have nothing more give," the Argentine player said on Friday. "In Boca, mentally, you have to be 120 per cent, and I'm not, and I'm not going to be."

Tevez, whose father died three months ago, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Known as 'El Apache', Tevez began his career at Boca in Buenos Aires. Tevez, who was a Premier League title winner with Manchester United and Manchester City and a Serie A champion with Juventus, helped Boca win two league titles since returning to the Buenos Aires club for a third stint in January 2018.

The 37-year old said he would not play for another Argentinian club but was open to a possible transfer overseas.