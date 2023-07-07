MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea

The 33-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract with Atletico. He left Chelsea earlier Thursday after making 508 appearances for the English club.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 08:36 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AP
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community stadium, London, on October 19, 2022.
Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community stadium, London, on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League match against Brentford at the Gtech Community stadium, London, on October 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta joined Atletico Madrid on Thursday after 11 seasons with Chelsea.

The 33-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract with Atletico. He left Chelsea earlier Thursday after making 508 appearances for the English club.

Atletico also signed Caglar Soyuncu for the next four seasons. The 27-year-old Turkish defender had been playing with Leicester City.

Atletico recently added left-back Javi Galán from Celta Vigo, which in return got Atletico’s Manu Sánchez.

Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia moved to Olympique Marseille after three seasons with Atletico.

Diego Simeone’s team finished third in the Spanish league this past season, behind champion Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Related stories

Related Topics

Cesar Azpilicueta /

Atletico Madrid /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
    AP
  2. France star footballer Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023: Australia hero Marsh doubted he’d play another Test
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon finally finished the first round 2 days later than planned, Murray-Tsitsipas halted
    AP
  5. Richardson clocks world-leading 10.71 at US athletics championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
    AP
  2. France star footballer Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon
    AFP
  3. Swiss supreme court dismisses FIFA appeal against lifting Haiti football official’s life ban
    AP
  4. Bayer Leverkusen signs Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Arsenal
    AP
  5. Bastian Schweinsteiger says Pep Guardiola shares blame for Germany’s decline
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea
    AP
  2. France star footballer Mbappe visits father’s native Cameroon
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023: Australia hero Marsh doubted he’d play another Test
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon finally finished the first round 2 days later than planned, Murray-Tsitsipas halted
    AP
  5. Richardson clocks world-leading 10.71 at US athletics championships
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment