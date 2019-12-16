Champions League LIVE: Round of 16 Draw

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League draw at UEFA's Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

He now welcomes Kelly Smith, England International who has scored 46 goals in 117 appearances for the country.

The master of the draw ceremony, Giorgio Marchetti, addressing the conference room.

Seeded teams

Barcelona (ESP, Group F), Bayern Munich (GER, Group B), Juventus (ITA, Group D), Liverpool (ENG, Group E)

Manchester City (ENG, Group C), PSG (FRA, Group A), RB Leipzig (GER, Group G), Valencia (ESP, Group H)

Robert Lewandowski was the top scorer in the group stages.

Barcelona topped its Champions League group for the 13th time.

Atalanta will be making its Champions League Last 16 debut and became the first team since Newcastle United (in the previous decade) to make the round of 16 after losing its first three group games.

We are underway. Pedro Pinto is the host of the night.

We are just a few minutes away from the commencement of the draw.

When will Champions League last-16 games start?

First legs are on 18/19 and 25/26 of February. The second leg of the games will take place on 10/11 and 17/18 of March.

How does the draw work?

The eight seeded and eight unseeded teams are placed in two separate bowls, with one picked from each to determine each of the eight last-16 ties. The eight seeded teams can face any of the other eight unseeded teams (and vice-versa) — as long the two teams haven't qualified from the same group or aren't from the same country.

Which teams have made it to the Champions League last-16?

Sixteen teams have made it to the draw, with group toppers being seeded and the runners-up unseeded.

Seeded teams Barcelona (ESP, Group F) Bayern Munich (GER, Group B) Juventus (ITA, Group D) Liverpool (ENG, Group E) Manchester City (ENG, Group C) PSG (FRA, Group A) RB Leipzig (GER, Group G) Valencia (ESP, Group H) Unseeded teams Napoli (ITA, Group E) Real Madrid (ESP, Group A) Tottenham (ENG, Group B) Dortmund (GER, Group F) Lyon (FRA, Group G) Chelsea (ENG, Group H) Atalanta (ITA, Group C) Atletico Madrid (ESP, Group D)

Who can each team face in last-16?

Manchester City's potential opponents: Napoli, Real Madrid, Dortmund, Lyon, Atletico Madrid

Tottenham's potential opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, RB Leipzig, Valencia

Liverpool's potential opponents: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Lyon, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid

Chelsea's potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG, RB Leipzig

Barcelona potential opponents: Napoli, Tottenham, Lyon, Chelsea, Atalanta

Bayern Munich potential opponents: Napoli, Real Madrid, Lyon, Chelsea, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid

Juventus potential opponents: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Lyon, Chelsea, Dortmund, Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig potential opponents: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid

PSG potential opponents: Tottenham, Chelsea, Napoli, Dortmund, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid

Valencia potential opponents: Tottenham, Napoli, Dortmund, Lyon, Atalanta

Real Madrid potential opponents: Bayern Munich, Man City, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Liverpool, Valencia

Dortmund potential opponents: Man City, Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool, Valencia, PSG

Lyon potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, Valencia

Napoli potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man City, Valencia, PSG, RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid potential opponents: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, RB Leipzig

Atalanta potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG, RB Leipzig, Valencia

Where to watch?

The Champions League last-16 draw, as well as the Europa League draw, can be watched on Sony Ten network's channels or streamed on the Sony LIV app. It can also be streamed on the UEFA website.