Benfica vs Juventus

Juventus visits Benfica with the challenge of saving its Champions League campaign for the season.

The Bianconeri have accumulated just three points off their four games and sit in the third place in Group H. It needs to win both its matches2, against Benfica and PSG, and hope one of the top two loses both its games.

Even Maccabi Haifa has three points and will make a contention for a Europa League spot. Juventus, placed third only because of a superior goal difference, simply cannot slip up.

Benfica has impressed with its form in the Champions League and has drawn 1-1 against PSG twice. A win on Tuesday will take the team through to the Last 16.

The previous meeting in the group went Benfica’s way as it beat Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium.

HEAD to HEAD Record

Played - 4

Juventus - 3

Benfica - 1

Drawn - 0

PREDICTED XI

Benfica: Vlachodimos - Gilberto, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo - Fernandez, Luis - Mario, Rafa, Neres - Ramos

Juventus: Szczesny - Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani - Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic - Milik, Vlahovic

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Champions League game between Benfica and Juventus will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and can also be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

The kick-off for the game is at 12:30am on Wednesday, October 26 2022.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

AC Milan is in third place and needs to win both its games to seal a spot in the knockouts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Italian champion visit Dinamo Zagreb in a must win game in Group E. Both teams have four points each, and are two points off second-placed Salzburg.

The Austrian team faces Chelsea. With the English club favourite to win, the winner between Milan and Zagreb will be the prime contender to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.

The previous meeting in this year’s group stage had ended 3-1 in favour of Milan. Giroud, Saelemaekers and Pobega scored for the Rossonerri.

HEAD to HEAD Record

Played - 4

Dinamo Zagreb - 0

AC Milan - 4

Drawn - 0

PREDICTED XI

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic - Ristovski, Peric, Sutalo - Misic - Moharrami, Ademi, Ljubicic, Ivanusec - Orsic, Petkovic

AC Milan: Tatarusanu - Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez - Tonali, Bennacer - Messias, De Ketelaere, Leao - Giroud

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Champions League game between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and can also be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

The kick-off for the game is at 12:30am on Wednesday, October 26 2022.

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar Donetsk was on its way to beat Real Madrid on Match Day 4 until Rudiger scored a late header to draw the game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With Real Madrid having sealed their spot for the knockouts, there is all to play for, for Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig, to seal the second spot.

Celtic has lost seven consecutive home games in the group stage, scoring only once in that stint, as it prepares to host Shakhtar.

If Leipzig loses to Real Madrid, and Shakhtar beats Celtic, the Donetsk-based team will move into the 2nd place. The last matchday then, between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar will become a potential knockout match.

In the earlier group stage meeting between Celtic and Shakhtar ended in a 1-1 draw. That was the only point Celtic has won in the Champions League this year.

HEAD to HEAD Record

Played - 6

Celtic - 2

Shakhtar Donetsk - 2

Drawn - 2

PREDICTED XI

Celtic: Hart - Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor - O’Riley, Mooy, Hatate - Haksabanovic, Abada, Furuhashi

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin - Taylor, Bondar, Kryvtsov, Mykhaylichenko - Stepanenko - Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk - Traore

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Champions League game between Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and can also be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

The kick-off for the game is at 12:30am on Wednesday, October 26 2022.