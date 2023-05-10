AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Champions League?

Chennai
First came a return to the top of Italian football, now comes a chance to reach the Champions League final.
The Milan teams are back.
But only one will get the opportunity to compete for European football’s top prize as AC Milan faces city rival Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League.
The victor will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.
Three-time European champion Inter was the last Italian club to lift the trophy, when it won an unprecedented treble of the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010.
Milan won the last of its seven titles in 2007.
PREDICTED 11
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud
Inter Milan: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku