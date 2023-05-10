UEFA Champions League

AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Champions League?

This Champions League clash will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal, when Real Madrid got the better of a Manchester City team that didn’t have Erling Haaland.

Team Sportstar
10 May, 2023 06:17 IST
This will be the fifth UEFA Champions League encounter between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Chennai

First came a return to the top of Italian football, now comes a chance to reach the Champions League final.

The Milan teams are back.

But only one will get the opportunity to compete for European football’s top prize as AC Milan faces city rival Inter Milan in the semifinals of the Champions League.

The victor will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final.

Three-time European champion Inter was the last Italian club to lift the trophy, when it won an unprecedented treble of the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under José Mourinho in 2010.

Milan won the last of its seven titles in 2007.

When and where will AC Milan vs Inter Milan be played?
The Champions League semifinal AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro, Milan. It is scheduled for a 12:30 am IST kick-off on May 11.
Where can I watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan?
AC Milan vs Inter Milan can be watched on Sony Sports network.
When can I live stream AC Milan vs Inter Milan?
The Champions League semifinal fixture AC Milan vs Inter Milan can be live streamed on Sony LIV.
(Note: All the above streaming details are for viewers in India only)

PREDICTED 11

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud

Inter Milan: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku

AC Milan vs Inter Milan H2H in UCL
Games - 4
AC Milan Wins - 2
Draws - 2
Inter Milan Wins - 0

