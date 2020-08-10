Football Champions League Champions League Atletico confirms two COVID-19 positives before Champions League trip The entire Atletico Madrid squad will be tested again before the team can travel for Thursday's Champions League quarterfinal against RB Leipzig in Lisbon. Reuters Madrid 10 August, 2020 08:36 IST Atletico Madrid takes on RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarterfinals. - REUTERS Reuters Madrid 10 August, 2020 08:36 IST Two members of Atletico Madrid's group set to travel to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals have tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Sunday.Both individuals who returned positive results are self-isolating at home. The club did not reveal the identity of those who tested positive and did not confirm if a player was involved.“Yesterday, Saturday August 8th, all the members of the first team and of the club's Lisbon travelling party were submitted to tests... as per UEFA's protocol to participate in the Champions League quarter-finals,” Atletico said in a statement. “Today, two positives appeared among the known results, which are now isolated in their respective homes and were reported immediately to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Superior Council of Sports.”Atletico confirmed the entire squad will be tested again before the team can travel for Thursday's quarter-final against RB Leipzig in Lisbon. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos