UEFA Champions League

Bayern’s Tuchel ready for ‘biggest test’ against Man City

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

AFP
09 April, 2023 00:02 IST
09 April, 2023 00:02 IST
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - April 8, 2023 Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Bayern Munich - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - April 8, 2023 Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates after the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. | Photo Credit: HEIKO BECKER

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side needs “belief” ahead of “one of football’s biggest tests” at Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

“We have a few players carrying a knock, and City has been in great shape lately. But in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.

“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”

Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” added Tuchel.

“Anything can happen in football when you are ready and when you believe in yourself.

“It is one of football’s biggest tests...

Also Read
Lampard says big task ahead but anything can happen at Real

“I haven’t looked into the match against Man City yet, because we’ve been quite busy ourselves.”

Tuchel also said former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane “made a big step forward” against Freiburg, as he continues his return from injury.

Mane missed Senegal’s World Cup campaign with a leg injury and has not scored for Bayern since October.

“I think he made an important step forward today. Defensively and offensively, he was extremely diligent,” Tuchel said.

“He had two good chances at goal today, with a chip and a header. Probably that will help him, as it does with strikers.

“He stayed useful for us today. It was a big step forward, in comparison to the last weeks, which pleases me.”

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us