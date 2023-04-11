Benfica vs Inter LIVE, Champions League quarterfinal: Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST; Starting lineups out; Streaming info; When, where to watch

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash from the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Starting lineups! Benfica: Odysseas(GK), Antonio. S, Morato, Grimaldo, Florentino, Chiquinho, Aursnes, Mario, Rafa, G. Ramos Inter: Onana(GK), Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Dzeko, Lautaro.

PREVIEW (via AP)

Inter Milan and Benfica will meet in the quarterfinals of the Champions League having to rebound from recent setbacks.

Inter hasn’t won in more than a month, while Benfica is coming off a tough loss to its biggest rival.

The first leg will be on Tuesday in Lisbon at the Stadium of Light, where on Friday, Benfica lost 2-1 to rival Porto in the Portuguese league to dent its almost perfect season.

On the same day, Inter was held by Salernitana to a 1-1 draw in the Italian league to extend its winless run to six matches in a difficult stretch in all competitions.

Real full article HERE

Predicted XI Benfica: Vlachodimos(GK); Gilberto, Silva, Verissimo, Grimaldo; Luis, Chiquinho; Mario, Silva, Aursnes; Ramos Inter: Onana(GK); D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

When and where will the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal clash kick-off?

The Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 12 at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.