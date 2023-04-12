Inter closes in on Champions League semis with solid win at Benfica

Inter Milan put one foot into the Champions League semifinals with a comfortable 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday, with Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku netting in Lisbon.

The Italians, three-time winners, took a commanding quarterfinal first-leg lead at the Estadio da Luz, inflicting Benfica’s first defeat in the competition.

After an even first half, Barella headed home from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross and substitute Romelu Lukaku netted the second from the penalty spot late on.

Roger Schmidt’s Benfica, aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time since 1990, was not able to put a glove on the visitors.

Despite Inter’s poor form, it conjured a patient, professional display when it needed it most.

Having scored two goals in their previous five games across all competitions, it managed the same tally in Lisbon with clinical finishing.

Neither side was able to create clear chances in a tight opening period.

The closest Benfica came was Andre Onana blocking a Rafa Silva drive after Federico Dimarco accidentally headed the ball into his path in the box.

Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi hammered over from 30 yards at the other end.

The Italians had the opportunity to hit the hosts on the break after half an hour, but Lautaro Martinez played a poor pass, which was blocked, with 37-year-old target man Edin Dzeko alone in space.

Alex Grimaldo smashed an effort wide from distance, with Benfica frustrated and unable to get striker Goncalo Ramos involved.

With Inter pressing high up the pitch, the Eagles struggled to Inter Milan broke the deadlock early in the second half when Barella headed Bastoni’s looping cross back across the goal and into the bottom corner.

Schmidt sent on David Neres for midfielder Florentino in search of the equaliser, but Inter doubled its lead with eight minutes remaining.

Joao Mario, one of Benfica’s best players this season, handled Denzel Dumfries’s cross, gifting his former side a penalty.

Lukaku drilled it beyond the reach of Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, answering some criticism of his recent form.

Coach Simone Inzaghi had selected Dzeko ahead of Lukaku after the Belgian had missed gilt-edged chances in recent weeks, but he did not miss in a high-pressure moment.

Benfica might have pulled a goal back deep in stoppage time, but Onana made a fine save to deny Ramos, who seemed poised to score.

The victory gives Inter a fine chance of setting up an all-Italian semifinal against Serie A leader Napoli or city rival AC Milan.

Inter hosts Benfica on April 20 at the San Siro in the second leg.