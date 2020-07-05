Football Champions League Champions League UK makes exemptions, City-Madrid Champions League clash may go ahead Man City can host Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 match in the Champions League next month after the British government made few exemptions from quarantine requirements. AP London 05 July, 2020 22:28 IST File photo of Real Madrid's Isco (right) tackle for the ball with City's Kyle Walker during a Champions League match. - AP Photo AP London 05 July, 2020 22:28 IST Manchester City can host Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 match in the Champions League next month after the British government announced selected sports stars would be exempt from quarantine requirements when competing in the country. There was a possibility the game might have had to be played in a neutral venue, with current restrictions forcing most travellers to Britain to quarantine for two weeks. That would have left City at a disadvantage, having taken a 2-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid. International cricketers also are now formally exempt, although individual special arrangements have already been made for the touring West Indies and Pakistan teams this summer. Travel quarantine rules relaxed for top sports events in England Culture secretary Olivier Dowden said, “the British summer of sport is back on.” "I am grateful to the sports governing bodies who have worked closely with us to put in place stringent protocols to ensure these events can go ahead safely,” he said. "It will mean that fans of the British Grand Prix, international cricket and Champions League football can look forward to yet more sporting action on home soil - a further boost to our national recovery.” Guardiola confident City's UEFA ban will be overturned Other people essential to the staging of events such as officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media will also be permitted to travel without quarantine. Silverstone is already scheduled to stage two Formula One races, on August 2 and 9. A six-week swing of European Tour golf events will also be played in Britain starting July 22. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos