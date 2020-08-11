Football Champions League Champions League Atletico says two players infected but squad cleared to travel The last eight is scheduled to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale. AP MADRID 11 August, 2020 19:08 IST It said the entire squad was re-tested and results came back negative for everyone else on Monday. - Getty Images AP MADRID 11 August, 2020 19:08 IST Atletico Madrid said Monday that Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have tested positive for the coronavirus but the rest of the squad has been cleared to make the trip to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals.The team announced the two positive tests on Sunday but had not identified who was infected.It said the entire squad was re-tested and results came back negative for everyone else on Monday.ALSO READ| Valencia reports two COVID-19 positives Atletico will face Leipzig on Thursday. It will be traveling to Portugal on Tuesday.The last eight is scheduled to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale. The semifinals and Aug. 23 final will also be played in Lisbon.Other clubs involved in the quarterfinals have not reported any positive tests among its players recently. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos