Football Football Valencia reports two COVID-19 positives The club said the two individuals were isolating at home and that the rest of the squad would continue to follow a strict protocol. Reuters 11 August, 2020 16:46 IST A man organizes a queue of people to be tested for the COVID-19 outside a medical center in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, north of Barcelona on Monday, 10 August. Spain is among the countries most affected by the novel coronavirus. - REUTERS Reuters 11 August, 2020 16:46 IST La Liga side Valencia has announced that two members of its squad and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after returning to pre-season training.The club's statement said the two individuals, who were not named, were isolating at home and that the rest of the squad would continue to follow a strict protocol.Valencia was heavily affected by the virus when it first emerged in Spain earlier this year, with the club reporting in March that over one third of the squad and staff had been infected.Steady riseSpain, one of the worst affected countries in the world by the virus, is continuing to experience a steady rise in infections cases and on Monday overtook Britain as the country with the most infections in Western Europe.The infections at Valencia come two days after Atletico Madrid players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for the virus, meaning they will miss the team's Champions League quarterfinal against RB Leipzig on Thursday.