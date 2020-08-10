La-Liga

Real Madrid's Kubo joins Villarreal on loan

Takefusa Kubo, who signed for Real from FC Tokyo last year, impressed last season in his debut campaign in the top-flight on loan at Real Mallorca.

Reuters
10 August, 2020 23:04 IST

Takefusa Kubo spent time at Barcelona's academy but was forced to leave the club due to FIFA's rules prohibiting the signing of underage players, which led to Barca being hit with a transfer ban.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
10 August, 2020 23:04 IST

Villarreal has signed Japanese playmaker Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid for next season, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Kubo, 19, impressed last season in his debut campaign in the top-flight on loan at Real Mallorca although was unable to prevent the team from being relegated a year after winning promotion.

The playmaker spent time at Barcelona's academy but was forced to leave the club due to FIFA's rules prohibiting the signing of underage players, which led to Barca being hit with a transfer ban.

ALS READ| Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links

He signed for Real from FC Tokyo last year for two million euros ($2.35 million) on a six-year contract.

Kubo joins a Villarreal side in the middle of a huge transformation ahead of the new season, having replaced coach Javi Calleja with Unai Emery after finishing fifth last campaign.

The club is also set to sign midfield pair Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin from neighbours Valencia, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Read the Free eBook

  Dugout videos

 Related