Football Transfers Transfers Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with Manchester United in the offseason after it qualified for next season’s Champions League. PTI 10 August, 2020 21:50 IST England winger Jadon Sancho has been on Manchester United's radar for a long time. - Getty Images PTI 10 August, 2020 21:50 IST Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023.Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League.“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc told reporters in Switzerland.The 20-year-old England international had a stellar season with the Bundesliga runners-up and has been reportedly targeted by several top clubs, including Manchester United.“Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then,” Zorc said.Sancho scored 17 league goals and set up another 16, with Dortmund saying it would only let him go if its price expectations were met fully. Willian confirms Chelsea exit after seven years United has been heavily linked with a move for Sancho but media reports say the club may have balked at Dortmund's valuation of around 120 million euros ($141.24 million). That would make him the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer ever and would see the German top division lose arguably its most exciting young player.On Monday, however, Sancho flew with his team to Switzerland for the start of its pre-season training.Dortmund captain Marco Reus and defender Marcel Schmelzer stayed behind to recover from injuries.It is unclear when Reus, who has been sidelined for months with a groin injury, will be able to return to training. The Bundesliga season starts on September 18. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos