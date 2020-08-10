Football Football COVID-19 testing for UEFA leader will allow trophy presentations The organization’s leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities. PTI Lisbon 10 August, 2020 18:11 IST UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. - Getty Images PTI Lisbon 10 August, 2020 18:11 IST UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will undergo testing for the coronavirus that will allow him to present the Champions League trophy to the winners.Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis will be tested two days before the finals of Europe’s three club competitions this month so they can hand over the medals and trophies, UEFA said Monday.Some competitions during the pandemic have seen players collecting their own medals, including at the FA Cup final in England.In men’s soccer, the Champions League final is in Lisbon, Portugal on August 23 — two days after the Europa League concludes in Cologne, Germany. The Women’s Champions League final is on August 30 in Bilbao, Spain.The organization’s leaders will be tested before leaving for the first match and at regular intervals in between, as required by the local authorities concerned, UEFA said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos