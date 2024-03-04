MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona loses De Jong, Pedri before UCL game against Napoli

Dutch international De Jong suffered a right ankle sprain, with Spaniard Pedri picking up a new injury to his right hamstring in Sunday’s goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 20:09 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
 Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury in a Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Barcelona midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are expected to miss the Champions League clash against Napoli after picking up injuries in La Liga action at the weekend, the Spanish club confirmed Monday.

Dutch international De Jong suffered a right ankle sprain, with Spaniard Pedri picking up a new injury to his right hamstring in Sunday’s goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Barca did not specify the duration of the pair’s absence, but it could be out for more than a month and miss the Champions League last 16-second leg clash against Napoli next week.

The five-time European champion will host the current Italian champion on March 12, with the tie finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Tuchel’s job on the line as wounded Bayern Munich hosts Lazio

De Jong was sidelined earlier this season with a right ankle injury, while Pedri has been plagued by right thigh problems, with the latest being his third of the campaign.

Pedri is also expected to miss Spain’s international friendlies against Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil at Santiago Bernabeu four days later.

“They are two very influential players in our game, two very important players. We will miss them,” said their coach Xavi Hernandez on Sunday, after the third-placed Catalans missed the chance to go second.

