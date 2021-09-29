Champions League: Suarez' 97th minute penalty helps Atletico beat Milan 2-1

Luis Suarez's stoppage-time penalty and Antoine Griezmann's first goal since returning to Atletico Madrid earned the Spanish side a 2-1 victory over 10-man AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Griezmann, who rejoined Atletico last month on a season-long loan from Barcelona, pounced in the 84th minute to level, before Suarez grabbed Diego Simeone's side its first win in this season's competition in the 97th minute in dramatic fashion.

Milan had looked on course for victory as it held on to the lead given to them by Rafael Leao in the 20th minute, despite Franck Kessie's first-half red card.

But, as the game wore on, Milan retreated further and further back and Griezmann finally made the Atletico pressure count, firing into the bottom corner to level.

Pierre Kalulu was then adjudged to have handled the ball in stoppage time to give Atletico the chance to snatch a dramatic victory at the death, with Suarez converting from the spot to a chorus of boos.

The result leaves Milan without a point at the bottom of Group B, while Atletico is second with four, trailing leaders Liverpool.

"I'm very proud to be here," Griezmann said. "I think the fans want to see me like this like tonight. I want to bring them happiness and they’ll be going to bed happy tonight."

"I don't think it was the best evening for the referee," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. "The numerical inferiority forced us to play another type of match, after the sending off there were many difficulties."