Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen, Champions League LIVE: When and where to watch, playing 11, updates

Follow for all LIVE updates from the UEFA Champions League fixture between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

LINEUP Inter Milan: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez Viktoria Plzen: Stanek; Havel, Hejda, Pernica, tijani Mosquera; Bucha, Kalvach, Vlkanova, Jirka; Bassey

PREVIEW

Inter can qualify from Group C on Wednesday evening thanks in large part to the four points it took from its two previous matches against Barcelona.

Simone Inzaghi's team sits second in the group and leads Barcelona by three points with two games remaining after beating it at the San Siro and then drawing a thrilling encounter 3-3 at the Camp Nou a fortnight ago.

Having the better of the head-to-head record between the two teams would decide final placings in Inter's favour should the pair finish level on points.

Inter takes to the field in one of two early kick offs on Wednesday and will eliminate Barca, which host group leader Bayern Munich, if it claims the three points as expected.

However even if it fails to win, it will still go into the last 16 draw on November 7 if Barca doesn't better Inter's result.

Hope in attack for Inzaghi

Romelu Lukaku should be available for Inter's Milan's Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen, giving the Italian side the perfect boost in attack, before its Champions League clash.

Lukaku has been out with a thigh injury for two months but Inzaghi said the Belgium forward should be on the bench at the San Siro, where a win will guarantee Inter's passage to the knockout stages.

"If Lukaku confirms what we have seen in training yesterday and recent days he will be in the squad, he has been working with a lot of enthusiasm and desire," Inzaghi told reporters.

"We still have today's training to go, but he is clearly on his way back. he's an hugely important player for us who has been out for two month. He's been a big loss."

Lukaku's return is also good news for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez with the Red Devils' opening World Cup fixture against Canada just under a month away

Head to Head

Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen have met just once before, in the Champions League when the Italian side registered a 2-0 victory, away.

Form Guide

Inter Milan is unbeaten in its last five games, with its last loss coming against AS Roma earlier this month. Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, has three wins and two losses in its last five matches. It comes into the match following a 3-1 win over Banik Ostrava.

Inter Milan’s last 5 matches:

⦿ Fiorentina 3-4 Inter Milan

Fiorentina 3-4 Inter Milan ⦿ Inter Milan 2-0 Salernitana

Inter Milan 2-0 Salernitana ⦿ Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan ⦿ Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan

Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan ⦿ Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Viktoria Plzen’s last 5 matches:

⦿ Viktoria Plzen 3-1 Banik Ostrava

Viktoria Plzen 3-1 Banik Ostrava ⦿ Hlucin 3-1 Viktoria Plzen

Hlucin 3-1 Viktoria Plzen ⦿ Jablonec 0-3 Viktoria Plzen

Jablonec 0-3 Viktoria Plzen ⦿ Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich ⦿ Viktoria Plzen 2-0 Mlada Boleslav

Predicted Lineups:

Inter Milan: Onana (GK); Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Viktoria Plzen: Stanek (GK); Havel, Pernica, Hejda, Jemelka; Bucha, Kalvach; Mosquera, Vlkanova; Kopic; Tomas Chory