Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Bayern beats Lyon 3-0, to play PSG in final After losing four semifinals since lifting the European Cup for the fifth time in 2013, Bayern will now play first-time finalist PSG on Sunday in Lisbon. AP Lisbon 20 August, 2020 02:48 IST Bayern Munich celebrates Serge Gnabry's first goal. - Reuters AP Lisbon 20 August, 2020 02:48 IST Serge Gnabry led Bayern Munich into a first Champions League final in seven years, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Lyon on Wednesday.After losing four semifinals since lifting the European Cup for the fifth time in 2013, the German champion will now play first-time finalist Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in Lisbon.While Lyon was wasteful with its chances, Gnabry’s first-half double extended his hot scoring streak to nine goals across nine games in this season’s pandemic-disrupted competition.As it happenedBut only Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive games, after heading in Bayern’s third in the 88th minute to make it 55 goals in total this season for the striker.The loss for Lyon, in its first Champions League semifinal in a decade, means the French side will not feature in any European competition next season after only finishing seventh in the curtailed Ligue 1 season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos