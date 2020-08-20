Champions League: Bayern beats Lyon 3-0, to play PSG in final

Champions League

After losing four semifinals since lifting the European Cup for the fifth time in 2013, Bayern will now play first-time finalist PSG on Sunday in Lisbon.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich celebrates Serge Gnabry's first goal.   -  Reuters

Serge Gnabry led Bayern Munich into a first Champions League final in seven years, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Lyon on Wednesday.

After losing four semifinals since lifting the European Cup for the fifth time in 2013, the German champion will now play first-time finalist Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in Lisbon.

While Lyon was wasteful with its chances, Gnabry’s first-half double extended his hot scoring streak to nine goals across nine games in this season’s pandemic-disrupted competition.

As it happened

But only Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive games, after heading in Bayern’s third in the 88th minute to make it 55 goals in total this season for the striker.

The loss for Lyon, in its first Champions League semifinal in a decade, means the French side will not feature in any European competition next season after only finishing seventh in the curtailed Ligue 1 season.

